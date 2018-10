The governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode has conceded defeat in the just run party primaries held in Lagos.

He thanked the national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leadership of APC at the ward to the national level, all party faithfuls and all Lagosians for the faith and trust reposed in him.

He urged all not to relent in their support for the party to prepare for the next election.

Detail Later

Share this: Tweet