The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos, Tunde Balogun, has responded to the claims made by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode about his membership card.

Addressing newsmen at the party secretariat in Acme, the chairman says he made several attempt to reach the Governor but, he rejected his phone calls.

He used the opportunity to display the Governor’s membership card and asked him to come for it at the party secretariat.

