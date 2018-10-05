AMFEST commends Nig. Govt. for policies to promote local industries

Convener of African Music Festival (AMFEST), Mr Kayode Adebayo has said government’s policies to develop local industries are necessary steps that can make Nigerian economy competitive.

Adebayo said this in an interview in Ibadan on Friday while speaking on current efforts of the administration to boost the economy.

“The issue here is policy implementation; for things to change we have to look our systems and consider those in charge to ensure that they deliver on the President’s mandate.

“So far, government’s policies geared towards revitalization of our economy are fantastic, but how efficiently those things are being done and how well those policies are able to touch the core aspect of the economy and jump start it to a desired end is crucial.

“The moment we rid the system of corruption, the better for us as we will be able to create, implement and get results that will move this country forward,” he said.

Adebayo highlighted challenges such as double taxation, high cost of production locally and power, among other issues, which needed to be addressed to achieve a level of global competitiveness.

AMFEST is an annual programme geared towards promoting local content and creativity as well as facilitating partnership between international professionals and local practitioners in the entertainment industry.

