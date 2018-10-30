Amputee World Cup: Team Nigeria lose 3-0 to defending champions Russia

The Nigeria Amputees football team fell by 3 goals to nil to defending champions Russia in their second group game of the ongoing Mexico 2018 Amputees Football World Cup.

In a much improved performance from the first game despite injury to top player Bamgbopa Abayomi the special eagles fell to Goals from Igor, Adam Mesiev and Dmitri Udalov.

The team had lost 6-0 to South America champions, Brazil, in their opening game and first ever World Cup match.

Nigeria will play for pride in their third group game Tuesday night against El Salvador.

In other games, Angola, African champions and finalists at the last World Cup, defeated Spain by a lone goal, while Kenya beat the USA by 2-1. Liberia however lost to former champions, Turkey.

Share this: Tweet



