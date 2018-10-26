Analysts predict more women will win seats in US Congress

All eyes are on the November the 6th U.S. mid-term elections to see if women representation in Congress, currently around 20 percent, will inch upward.

This year, 476 women filed to run for the House of Representatives alone; another 53 for the Senate. Around half won their primaries and are now gearing up to compete in the general election.

First-time candidate, Jennifer Wexton, says she was motivated to run after the election of President Donald Trump, citing his rhetoric on women and minorities.

Share this: Tweet



