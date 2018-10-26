Home America Analysts predict more women will win seats in US Congress
Analysts predict more women will win seats in US Congress
Image result for US CongressAll eyes are on the November the 6th U.S. mid-term elections to see if women representation in Congress, currently around 20 percent, will inch upward.

This year, 476 women filed to run for the House of Representatives alone; another 53 for the Senate. Around half won their primaries and are now gearing up to compete in the general election.

First-time candidate, Jennifer Wexton, says she was motivated to run after the election of President Donald Trump, citing his rhetoric on women and minorities.

