The All Progressives Congress (APC) has affirmed President Muhammadu Buhari as its candidate, for the 2019 presidential election.

About 7,000 delegates confirmed the President as the party’s flagbearer, at the APC’s national convention, which was held at the Eagles Square in the nation’s capital Abuja on Saturday.

In his acceptance speech, President Buhari defended his performance, as well as his party’s, since taking power in 2015.

