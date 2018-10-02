Home News APC governorship primary underway in Lagos
APC governorship primary underway in Lagos
Image result for APC governorship primary underway in LagosMembers of the All Progressives Congress across the twenty Local government areas in Lagos are currently voting at different locations in a direct primary election to elect their candidate for the February 2019 governorship election in the state.

Two aspirants,  the incumbent governor, Akinunmi Ambode and Babajide Sanwoolu are jostling for the ticket of the party.

Until the withdrawal of former Commissioner for Works under Fashola administration, Femi Hamzat, few days ago, three aspirants were in the race for the governorship ticket of the party.

The party, in the state, had opted for a direct primary to choose a candidate that will become the party’s flagbearer in the 2019 governorship election.

The party’s governorship primary has been postponed two times before it is eventually holding today  and party loyalist are keenly watching to see how all these play out and who gets the ticket.

 

