The governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun state is yet to commence despite the arrival of the 8-man electoral committee led by Muhammad Indabawa.

TVC News crew moved round the capital, Abeokuta, and observed that the exercise has not started in any of the political wards there.

Many party members were seen waiting for the arrival of officials and materials. Although, most of them refused to speak on camera, they are optimistic that the exercise will still hold.

