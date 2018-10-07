Home News APC holds fresh gov, federal, state Assembly polls in Imo
APC holds fresh gov, federal, state Assembly polls in Imo
APC holds fresh gov, federal, state Assembly polls in Imo

Image result for APC holds fresh gov, federal, state Assembly polls in ImoAt last the Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC has conducted its primaries across the 305 wards of the state.

Addressing party faithful, Governor Rochas Okorocha expressed confidence in the present committee members led by retired Brigadier General Ibrahim Agbabiaka.

According to the Governor, the committee has been honest in conducting a free and fair primary elections.

The Governor says he will accept the outcome of the primary if it is free and fair.

And also the African Democratic Congress ADC conducted it’s Governorship Primaries in Imo state.

Ejike Chukwu who emerged as the consensus candidate promised to bring Democratic dividends to the people by eradicating poverty.

