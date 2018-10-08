APC NWC announces Abdulrahaman AbdulRasaq winner of Kwara guber primaries

00
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced Alhaji Abdulrahaman AbdulRasaq as winner of the Kwara State Governorship Primaries.
Alhaji AbdulRasaq polled 29,098 votes to defeat other aspirants.
Other aspirants scored the following:
Alhaji Yammah Abdullahi – 22,116
Alhaji Lukeman Mustapha – 14,233
Prof.Oba Abu – 23,298
Alhaji Hakeem Lawal – 18,758
Alhaji Mooshood Murtala – 9,511
Isaq Modibbo Kawu – 5,060
Alhaji Yakubu Gobar – 2,420
Tajudeen Makama Audu – 3,127