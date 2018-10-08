Home News APC NWC announces Abdulrahaman AbdulRasaq winner of Kwara guber primaries
APC NWC announces Abdulrahaman AbdulRasaq winner of Kwara guber primaries
APC NWC announces Abdulrahaman AbdulRasaq winner of Kwara guber primaries

APC NWC announces Abdulrahaman AbdulRasaq winner of Kwara guber primaries

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced Alhaji Abdulrahaman AbdulRasaq as winner of the Kwara State Governorship Primaries.

Alhaji AbdulRasaq polled 29,098 votes to defeat other aspirants.

Other aspirants scored the following:

Alhaji Yammah Abdullahi – 22,116

Alhaji Lukeman Mustapha – 14,233

Prof.Oba Abu – 23,298

Alhaji Hakeem Lawal – 18,758

Alhaji Mooshood Murtala – 9,511

Isaq Modibbo Kawu – 5,060

Alhaji Yakubu Gobar – 2,420

Tajudeen Makama Audu – 3,127

