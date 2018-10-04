APC NWC cancels Zamfara governorship primaries

The Prof. Abubakar Faki-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara State Governorship Primaries Committee has announced the cancellation of the primaries held in the state due to election malpractices including snatching of election materials and result sheets by the State’s government officials which were taken to the Government House, Gusau.

The process was also said to be marred by violence.

Subsequently, the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the cancellation of the Governorship primaries.

A new date will be announced soonest.

