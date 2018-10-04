Home News APC NWC cancels Zamfara governorship primaries
APC NWC cancels Zamfara governorship primaries
News
Nigeria
0

APC NWC cancels Zamfara governorship primaries

0
0
now viewing

APC NWC cancels Zamfara governorship primaries

now playing

APC picks Independence day as new date for guber primary election in Lagos, Imo

now playing

President Buhari congratulates APC, Oyetola for winning Osun guber election

now playing

#OsunVotes: Declare Adeleke winner of guber election - PDP

now playing

Osun Election: FRSC deploy 1,500 personnel, 60 vehicles, announces highway restrictions

now playing

Troops arrest more than 50 bandits in Zamfara

The Prof. Abubakar Faki-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara State Governorship Primaries Committee has announced the cancellation of the primaries held in the state due to election malpractices including snatching of election materials and result sheets by the State’s government officials which were taken to the Government House, Gusau.

The process was also said to be marred by violence.

Subsequently, the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the cancellation of the Governorship primaries.

A new date will be announced soonest.

 

Related Posts

APC picks Independence day as new date for guber primary election in Lagos, Imo

TVCN 0

President Buhari congratulates APC, Oyetola for winning Osun guber election

TVCN 0

#OsunVotes: Declare Adeleke winner of guber election – PDP

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies