APC NWC clears 24 gov candidates to contest

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has cleared 24 governorship candidates to contest the 2019 elections.

According to the APC acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the decision to clear the candidates was taken at a meeting of the NWC held on Thursday.

Nabena added that the NWC had ratified the reports submitted by the various electoral committees set up by the party to conduct the exercise across the nation and adopted the listed Governorship candidates for the forthcoming general elections.

