Home News APC NWC clears 24 gov candidates to contest
APC NWC clears 24 gov candidates to contest
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

APC NWC clears 24 gov candidates to contest

0
0
now viewing

APC NWC clears 24 gov candidates to contest

now playing

President Buhari meets APC governors

now playing

Ogun APC produces 2 governorship candidates

now playing

Minister, Khadija Ibrahim defeats son to clinch APC Reps ticket in Yobe

now playing

Ambode concedes defeat, thanks party, Lagosians

now playing

BREAKING: Oshiomhole affirms Lagos governorship primaries

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has cleared 24 governorship candidates to contest the 2019 elections.

According to the APC acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the decision to clear the candidates was taken at a meeting of the NWC held on Thursday.

Nabena added that the NWC had ratified the reports submitted by the various electoral committees set up by the party to conduct the exercise across the nation and adopted the listed Governorship candidates for the forthcoming general elections.

Related Posts

President Buhari meets APC governors

TVCN 1

Ogun APC produces 2 governorship candidates

TVCN 0

Minister, Khadija Ibrahim defeats son to clinch APC Reps ticket in Yobe

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies