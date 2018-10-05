Home News APC NWC dissolves Zamfara state’s party executives
Image result for APC NWC dissolves Zamfara state's party executivesThe National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has expelled the Party executives in Zamfara State at all levels.

This means that all factions of the party in the state are dissolved. An Abuja-inaugurated committee for Zamfara will now have to conduct the Governorship and Legislative primaries in the State.

APC National Acting Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena said Governor, Abdul’aziz Yari and the dissolved executives in the state are not to interfere in the primary election in the State.

The Governorship and legislative primaries will hold Saturday and Sunday.

