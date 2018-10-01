APC postpones primaries in Lagos, Enugu, Adamawa

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has rescheduled governorship primaries in Lagos, Enugu and Adamawa states.

Governorship primary in Lagos will now hold on October the 2nd while Enugu and Adamawa state will hold on Thursday, October the 4th.

The change was announced in a press statement signed by the acting Publicity secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena

The statement also states that the mode of primaries for Enugu and Adamawa states have been changed from indirect to direct primaries.

Sanwo-Olu denies allegation

The man who is the only threat to Ambode’s only challenger, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has responded to the claims against him.

In a statement released today, he praised the people of Lagos and the office of the governor which he says he holds in ‘high esteem’.

Sanwo-Olu denied claims that he had a problem with law enforcement in the United States, and that he underwent rehabilitation at a Lagos hospital.

He said his race for the Lagos Government House will continue to be based upon issues that matter to Lagosians and promised to make investments in education, health, sanitation, taxation, economic development, infrastructure, jobs, and public services if elected.

