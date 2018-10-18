APC primaries: Bindow floors Ribadu, Buhari in-law at appeal panel

Governor Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa State may have scaled hurdles barring his nomination as All Progressives Congress governorship candidate for next year election.

Two aspirants – Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Mahmood Halilu Ahmed, better known as Modi, who contested against him had petitioned the appeal panel with reasons not to declare Bindow winner of the primary election.

They wanted the panel to nullify the outcome of the election that produced him.

Prof Oserheimen Osumbor’s Appeal Panel dismissed the two petitions before the panel, challenging the governor’s declaration as winner of the October 5 governorship primary election in the state.

However, one of the aspirants, Modi, who is also President Muhammadu Buhari’s in-law rejected the decision, saying “I will challenge it in a law court”.

He added that the court would give him justice.

He alleged that members of the panel were either associates of Bindow’s father in-law or Adams Oshiomhole, the APC National Chairman.

Speaking on his appeal at the panel, he said: “My appeal was not even read talk less of reading the prayers. The composition of the committee includes Abduwa Bindow’s man and Musa Gwadabe, a close associate of Bindow’s in-law.

“In fact Musa Gwadabe was Adams Oshiomhole’s boss when he was the Minister of Labour. There was a meeting before the primaries between the national chairman and Bindow’s in-law and Musa Gwadabe, where they struck a deal to compromise the primaries.

“So we are preparing our case to challenge it in court,” he disclosed.

