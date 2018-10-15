APC Primaries: Ganduje inaugurates reconciliation committee

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has inaugurated a 12-man high-powered reconciliation committee to settle grievances of aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar.

Ganduje, who inaugurated the committee at the Government House in Kano, said the committee would bring unity among party members.

He also added that it would clear misunderstandings that followed the recently concluded primaries in the state.

