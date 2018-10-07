APC Reps aspirants call for fresh primaries in Ondo

A house of Assembly aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Margaret Akinsurojo has asked the National Working Committee of the party to look into the primaries conducted in Ondo state.

Akinsurojo who is seeking to represent Odigbo Constituency 1 in the state parliament, says no primary election was conducted in her area.

And the conduct of the APC house of representatives primary is still generating reactions in Ondo state.

Some aspirants in Ondo central and North have condemned the exercise, describing it as a charade. They plead with the national working committee of the party to intervene in the matter.

