APCON to hold stakeholders’ forum on political communications ahead 2019

The Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, APCON, in collaboration with Advertising Practitioners Association, APAAC, Abuja Chapter, has concluded plans to hold a Stakeholders’ Forum on Political Communication with the theme: Ethical Advertising And Communication: A Tool For Enhancing Peace And Political Stability.

A statement signed by Acting Registrar/Chief Executive, Mrs. Ijedi Iyoha, said the forum is organised in anticipation of commencement of campaigns for the 2019 general elections and aims at discussing critical issues around the management of electioneering campaign communication and to highlight the rules of engagement applicable to the development and deployment of such communication.

