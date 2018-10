Osun Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has asked the people of the state to support the incoming government of governor-elect, Gboyega Oyetola.

Aregbesola made this plea while visiting the Osogbo branch of Nasfat for thanksgiving over Oyetola’s victory at the poll.

The governor-elect thanked the people of Osun for their prayers and support, adding that the welfare of the people of the state will come first.

