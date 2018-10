Five members of the Boko Haram Terrorists have been neutralised during a joint patrol by the Troops of Sector 3, Operation LAFIYA DOLE and the Civilian Joint Task Force.

This occurred during a patrol to Gara village in Northern Borno on on Friday when they encountered the Terrorists.

Following the superior fire power of the troops they where able to deal a blow to the terrorists while others escape to a nearby bush with gun shot wounds.

