Army hands over illegally refined crude to EFCC
Business
News
Nigeria
Army hands over illegally refined crude to EFCC

Image result for Army hands over illegally refined crude to EFCCThe Nigerian Army has stepped up its operations against oil theft with the interception of more than five hundred thousand liters of illegally refined crude in Rivers State. The seizures were made by officers of the army’s 6-Division in Port Harcourt and handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Correspondent Uche Okoro reports that the anti-bunkering squad of 6-Division arrested these 16 trucks after receiving intelligence information of ongoing illegal activities here.

This facility in Port Harcourt, an abandoned domestic salt factory provided a safe haven for illegal oil bunkering before its discovery by the Army.

Apart from the colossal economic loss suffered by the country as a result of crude oil theft, there is also the risk posed by adulterated petroleum products in circulation.

This seizure brings to 283, the total number of arrested trucks handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for further investigation this year.

The EFCC said arrested suspects will be charged to court soon while defaulting trucks and their contents will be forfeited to the Federal Government.

 

