Arturo Vidal fined $900 for public misconduct at night club

A German court in Munich has fined Barcelona midfielder, Arturo Vidal, about 900,000 dollars after he was found guilty of assault during a nightclub fight last year.

The Munich district court fined the Chile international based on 80 days worth of wages.

Vidal left Bayern Munich in August after three years with the German giants.

The Barcelona forward and his half-brother, were both found guilty after they were caught on camera attacking another man at Munich’s Crowns Club in September 2017.

Vidal has struggled for game time in Barca’s star-studded midfield.

