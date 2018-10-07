Home News Atiku promises to work with other PDP presidential aspirants
Atiku promises to work with other PDP presidential aspirants
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Atiku promises to work with other PDP presidential aspirants

0
0
now viewing

Atiku promises to work with other PDP presidential aspirants

now playing

Efforts underway for Leah Sharibu's release - Presidency

now playing

BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar wins PDP Presidential ticket

now playing

7,000 delegates to affirm Buhari's candidature in APC's mini-convention

now playing

12 PDP Presidential aspirants get set for Saturday delegate-vote

now playing

APC NWC dissolves Zamfara state's party executives

Image result for Atiku promises to work with other PDP presidential aspirantsNigeria’s main opposition party’s presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku has promised to work with the other aspirants he defeated to get President Muhammadu Buhari out of the presidential villa.

This was after his victory at the People’s Democratic Party presidential primary in Rivers State where he got more than twice the number of votes given to his closest rival.

He pledged to ensure victory for the party in 2019.

Earlier, Peoples Democratic Party Presidential aspirants Aminu Tambuwal, Bukola Saraki and David Mark say they will remain in the party no matter the outcome of the primary.

The three and other contenders were emphatic on this position while reeling out their manifestos in a last minute rush to woo delegates at the Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium.

Related Posts

Efforts underway for Leah Sharibu’s release – Presidency

TVCN 0

BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar wins PDP Presidential ticket

TVCN 1

7,000 delegates to affirm Buhari’s candidature in APC’s mini-convention

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies