Atiku promises to work with other PDP presidential aspirants

Nigeria’s main opposition party’s presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku has promised to work with the other aspirants he defeated to get President Muhammadu Buhari out of the presidential villa.

This was after his victory at the People’s Democratic Party presidential primary in Rivers State where he got more than twice the number of votes given to his closest rival.

He pledged to ensure victory for the party in 2019.

Earlier, Peoples Democratic Party Presidential aspirants Aminu Tambuwal, Bukola Saraki and David Mark say they will remain in the party no matter the outcome of the primary.

The three and other contenders were emphatic on this position while reeling out their manifestos in a last minute rush to woo delegates at the Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium.

