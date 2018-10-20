Home News Bayelsa APC leader receives decampees from PDP, others
Bayelsa APC leader receives decampees from PDP, others
Bayelsa APC leader receives decampees from PDP, others

Bayelsa APC leader receives decampees from PDP, others

Image result for APC membersFormer Governor and leader of the All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa, Timipre Sylva said people of the state are leaving the Peoples Democratic Party because of bad governance. Sylva spoke to journalists in Yenagoa after receiving decampees from the PDP and other political parties into the APC.

Accompanied by a mammoth crowd Timipre Sylva made his way into the All Progressives Congress Secretariat in Yenagoa where teeming supporters were waiting to receive him.

Digifa Paris of the Peoples Democratic Party and Prince Ekubo of Mega Progressives Party had come to join the APC along with their supporters.

APC leader in the state, Timipre Sylva said the party will receive more decampees in the coming days.

