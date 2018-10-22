Bayelsa govt, NCDMB train 249 teachers

Despite placing third and fifth respectively in the National Examinations Council and West African Examinations Council results in 2017, Bayelsa state is aiming for the number one position. To demonstrate that resolve, it has conclude a six-week intensive Teacher Training Development Programme for two hundred and forty nine teachers in the state.

The Bolou-Orua campus of the University Of Africa was the venue for the six-week intensive Teacher Training Development Programme organised by the Bayelsa State Government in partnership with the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board.

The Teacher Training Programme had English Language, Mathematics, Basic Science and Technology as core subjects of focus.

The Chief-Of-Staff Government House, Talford Ongolo stood in for Governor Seriake Dickson.

Awards were also presented to the Most Outstanding teachers in English Language, Basic Science and Basic Technology.

