Bayelsa NMA restates commitment to healthcare delivery

Chairman Nigeria Medical Association, Bayelsa Chapter, Peter Alabrah has said the Bayelsa Health Insurance Scheme will help to achieve the aim of the Universal Health Coverage. Alabrah spoke to TVC at a lecture to kickstart the 2018 “Physicians Week” where they also appreciated the Seriake Dickson administration for health concerns infrastructure in the Local Government Areas.

Correspondent Ovieteme George reports that after taking the “Physicians’ Oath” administered by its Chairman, Dr. Peter Alabrah, some members spoke on the theme: “Universal Health Coverage: Leaving No One Behind”.

Health practitioners are pleased with the Bayelsa Health Insurance Scheme, but think that more can be done to achieve its aim.

The Bayelsa NMA rounded off its programme with donations to flood victims camps in Amassoma, Sagbama and Isampou.

Share this: Tweet



