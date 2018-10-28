Be lenient with my daughter, Leah Sharibu’s father begs Boko Haram

Following the recent killing of two aid workers by the terror group, Boko Haram, Sharibu Nathan, father of Leah Sharibu, the lone Dapchi schoolgirl still being held by boko Haram has passionately appealed to the insurgents to be lenient with his daughter.

Leah’s father made the appeal during a prayer session organised by the leadership of Fellowship of Christian Students in Dapchi community of Yobe state.

Correspondent Michael Oshomah reports that it’s always a moment of reflection for Leah’s parents whenever a programme is put together to sèek the face of God over their daughter’s fate.

The National leadership of Fellowship of christian students invited all and sundry to pray for Leah’s freedom.

Leah’s parents who have remained traumatised since the abduction of their beloved daughter are charging the federal government to work harder to secure her release, as the terrorists could take her life.

The recent visit by a federal government delegation rekindled hope in Leah’s imminent freedom but the recent killing of two humanitarian workers by the insurgents has dampened their hope.

