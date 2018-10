Former Judge of Benue State High Court 2, Justice Aondover Kaka’an has been sworn-in as the Chief Judge of the state.

The new Chief Judge was sworn-in by the Acting Governor of the state Engineer Benson Abounu at state’s Banquet Hall in Makurdi, the capital of the state.

Speaking shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, Justice Kaka’an vowed to dispense justice to the people of the state without fear or favor.

