Bianca Ojukwu loses to Evang. Ukachukwu in Anambra South Senatorial Primary
Bianca Ojukwu loses to Evang. Ukachukwu in Anambra South Senatorial Primary
Bianca Ojukwu loses to Evang. Ukachukwu in Anambra South Senatorial Primary

Bianca Ojukwu loses to Evang. Ukachukwu in Anambra South Senatorial Primary

Former Nigeria Ambassador to Spain and Wife of Biafra Leader Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu has lost in the keenly contested All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA, Anambra south senatorial primary to Evangelist Nicholas Ukachukwu.

The Evangelist polled 211 votes, with his closest rival Ambassador Bianca Ojuwku who polled 177 votes, leaving Dr. Ansalem Enyimba with 2 votes.

Announcing the result at the Ekwulobia Township stadium, Aguata LGA of Anambra State, the chief returning officer in the Anambra south senatorial election, Chuka Ogbonna took time to sought the delegates lists at the open glare of the aspirants to enable them be in tune with the list before the commencements of the exercise.

The exercise, which was attempted to be disrupted by the invasion of some hoodlums, purported to be the supporters of an aspirant, was later quelled by the re -enforcement of joint security operatives in the state.

Speaking after he was declared winner by the returning officer, Evangelist Nicholas Ukachukwu thanked the delegates for believing in him and promised to replicate Governor Willie Obiano’s achievements at the red chamber of the national assembly.

