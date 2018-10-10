Bindow alleges move to set him against Buhari

Adamawa State governor, Jibrila Bindow, has raised alarm of alleged plot by some politicians who lost out in the All Progressives Congress gubernatorial primaries to blackmail and set him against the party and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The allegation is coming following the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the flag bearer of Peoples Democratic Party in 2019 presidential poll.

Addressing newsmen in Yola, through his commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, Bindow said the disgruntled politicians planned to print his campaign posters with that of a presidential candidate of another party to portray him as having divided loyalty.

Sajoh said the posters would be pasted in Yola and Abuja.

Sajoh who listed series of federal government projects particularly roads and empowerment programmes going on in Adamawa, said his people have no reason not to support Buhari again.

He promised to give Buhari home support against Atiku in the 2019.

He urged failed APC members who lost out in party primaries to heed the call by Buhari to show sportsmanship and join hands with winners for party victories at all levels.

