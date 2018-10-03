Brazil’s Maya Gabeira set new world record in surfing

Brazil’s Maya Gabeira has set a new world record for the largest ever wave surfed by a female.

The 31-year old conquered the giant 68 foot, about 20.72-metre wave in Nazare, Portugal on January 18 2018, but the record has only been officially announced on Monday.

The achievement was declared at a special ceremony overlooking the waves at Nazare where the record was set, with an adjudicator from the Guinness World Records presenting her with the official certificate.

Gabeira’s record is notably impressive after she nearly drowned while surfing the big waves at Nazare back in 2013 after being knocked unconscious while competing.

Share this: Tweet



