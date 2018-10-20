Home News BREAKING: At last, Senator Shehu Sani quits APC
Image result for Shehu SaniCivil Right Activist and senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress.

The senator has been at loggerhead with the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai for more than two years over ideological differences even though they hitherto belonged to the same party, APC.

The embattled Senator in a letter dated October 19 and addressed to the chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, did not give reasons for his action.

“I present to you highest compliments and wish by this communication to formally offer to you my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I had joined the APC and remained with it against all odds with the belief that it will constitute a veritable platform for the realization of those democratic ideals which I hold very dear, that honour and integrity will be the ultimate ethos of the party and, most importantly, that internal party democracy will always be the norm. However, only posterity can affirm the extent to which the APC has committed to and reflected these values.

“As I exit the APC at this point in time, I wish to formally thank the party for availing me the platform upon which I am currently serving this country in the honoured capacity of Senator of the Federal Republic.

I wish the party well in all her future endeavours and ask, Sir, that you please accept the assurance of my highest considerations,” the letter read.

See the letter below……

 

