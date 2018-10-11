BREAKING: Atiku, Secondus in a closed door meeting with Obasanjo

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is presently in a meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his Presidential Library in Abeokuta.

Atiku who arrived the venue at exactly 1.7pm was accompanied by the National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, former Governor of Rivers State, Liyel Imoke, Former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, Senator Ben Bruce among others.

The purpose of the meeting may not be unconnected to the Presidential ambition of the former Vice President and the official endorsement of his former boss.

For years, Obasanjo has been speaking against the candidacy of Atiku but with the recent turn of events, especially with his open attack on Buhari’s administration, Nigerians seem to be waiting for what will come out of Obasanjo’s mouth.

Both Obasanjo and Atiku are presently in a closed door meeting and TVC News will give you update on the outcome of the meeting

