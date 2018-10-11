Home Uncategorized BREAKING: Atiku, Secondus in a closed door meeting with Obasanjo
BREAKING: Atiku, Secondus in a closed door meeting with Obasanjo
BREAKING: Atiku, Secondus in a closed door meeting with Obasanjo

BREAKING: Atiku, Secondus in a closed door meeting with Obasanjo

Ekiti Assembly impeaches speaker Oluwawole, elects Alagbada

Court okays Executive Order on seizure of assets linked to corruption

2019: Senate approves N189bn budget for INEC

Updated: Protesters force MMA2 Airlines operators to General Aviation Terminal

Court sacks Rivers APC Executive Committee

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is presently in a meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his Presidential Library in Abeokuta.

Atiku who arrived the venue at exactly 1.7pm was accompanied by the National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, former Governor of Rivers State, Liyel Imoke, Former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, Senator Ben Bruce among others.

The purpose of the meeting may not be unconnected to the Presidential ambition of the former Vice President and the official endorsement of his former boss.

For years, Obasanjo has been speaking against the candidacy of Atiku but with the recent turn of events, especially with his open attack on Buhari’s administration, Nigerians seem to be waiting for what will come out of Obasanjo’s mouth.

Both Obasanjo and Atiku are presently in a closed door meeting and TVC News will give you update on the outcome of the meeting

