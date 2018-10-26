Home News Breaking: El-rufai reinstates 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis
Breaking: El-rufai reinstates 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis
Breaking: El-rufai reinstates 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis

Breaking: El-rufai reinstates 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis

Nigeria's school feeding programme will be the largest in Africa - Osinbajo

Average life expectancy in Nigeria is 55 years - WHO

NAF destroys Boko Haram's logistic base at Tumbun Sale in Borno

Rangers stun Pillars to lift 2018 Aiteo Cup

Governor Fayemi scraps education levy in Ekiti schools

Image result for Breaking: El-rufai reinstates 24hour curfew on Kaduna metropolisFollowing the tension generated by the killing of a Kaduna Chief by criminals who abducted him, the State Govt has now reinstated the 24-hour curfew.

The restriction of movement would be imposed on Kaduna metropolis, Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru, Kateri and Kachia, from 11.am on Friday.

The Traditional ruler, the Agwom Adara, Maiwada Galadima, was killed after the kidnappers allegedly collected ransom for his release.

He was abducted last Friday with his wife while his security guards and driver were killed by his abductors. The wife was released last Sunday and was taken to the hospital.

 

