Breaking: El-rufai reinstates 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis

Following the tension generated by the killing of a Kaduna Chief by criminals who abducted him, the State Govt has now reinstated the 24-hour curfew.

The restriction of movement would be imposed on Kaduna metropolis, Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru, Kateri and Kachia, from 11.am on Friday.

The Traditional ruler, the Agwom Adara, Maiwada Galadima, was killed after the kidnappers allegedly collected ransom for his release.

He was abducted last Friday with his wife while his security guards and driver were killed by his abductors. The wife was released last Sunday and was taken to the hospital.

