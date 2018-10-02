BREAKING: Oshiomhole affirms Lagos governorship primaries

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole has dismissed the cancellation of the Lagos governorship primary that was held on Tuesday.The National Working Committee Panel responsible for the primary had earlier cancelled the primary and called for a fresh one on Wednesday.

But briefing newsmen shortly after meeting president Buhari behind the closed door, Oshiomhole said the conduct of the primary was in order. He affirmed the result, thereby laying to rest the controversy that has trailed the primaries.

