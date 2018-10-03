BREAKING: Sanwoolu beats Ambode to emerge Lagos APC guber candidate

The chairman of the Lagos State of All Progressives Congress, Hon Tunde Balogun has announced the results of the governorship primary held in the state on Tuesday. Declaring the results at the party Secretariat along ACME road, Ogba Lagos, Balogun said Babajide Sanwoolu polled a total of 970, 851 to defeat his only rival and incumbent governor, Akinwunmi who scored 72, 901 votes.

The party chairman subsequently declared Babajide Sanwoolu as the party candidate in the February 2019 governorship election.

