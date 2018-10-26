Brexit: The ball is in the court of the British PM – Khan

London Mayor Sadiq Khan met the European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Friday (October 26) to discuss the consequences of Brexit for the British capital.

Their meeting, which was scheduled to last half an hour, ended up lasting an hour and Khan took the opportunity to lay out London’s concerns, telling reporters after the meeting that Brexit was never what Londoners chose.

The meeting comes a week after Prime Minister Theresa May failed to agree a divorce deal with EU leaders in Brussels and infuriated members of her own party by making further concessions in the talks.

