Due to paucity of funds and lack of sponsorship, Only four athletes will be representing Nigeria at the Senior World Wrestling Championships from 20th to 28th October in Budapest, Hungary.

Led by two coaches, the athletes are Odunayo Adekuoroye 57kg, Aminat Adeniyi 63kg, Blessing Oborududu 68kg and Blessing Onyebuchi 75kg.

The athletes and the Nigerian Wrestling President, Daniel Igali spoke to TVC as they rounded off their one month training in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital.

Share this: Tweet