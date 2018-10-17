Buenos Aires 2018: Rosemary Chukwuma wins gold in 100m

Team Nigeria is finally on the medals table at the ongoing youth olympics in buenos Aires Argentina.

Rosemary Chukwuma overcame competitions favorite Julien Alfred of saint Lucia to win gold medal in the 100 metres in a scorching time of 11.17 seconds.

Rosemary stumbled at the start but picked up her pace to overcome the rest of the girls to win Nigeria’s first gold medal.

In the men’s 100 metres final, Nigeria’s Alaba Akintola was beaten to the gold by South Africa’s Luke David.

The teenagers renewed their rivalry at the world stage as David beat Akintola yet again after the south African came out on top at the recent African youth games in Algiers earlier this year.

