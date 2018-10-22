Buhari extends condolences to family of late Ex-CJN

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Kutigi family on the passing of the elder statesman.

The Ex-CJN was said to have died in a London Hospital in the early hours of Sunday.

https://tvcnews.tv/2018/10/fmr-cjn-idris-kutigi-1939-2018-dies-in-london/

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, appointed him to the position of Chief Justice to succeed Justice Salihu Belgore.

President Buhari also commiserated with members of the judiciary, the government and people of Niger state.

He said Kutigi will be remembered and honoured for his visionary roles and contributions towards building a strong, independent and impartial judiciary.

The President urged Nigerians to honour his memory by working for a better and just society.

