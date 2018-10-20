Buhari pledges to improve on gains recorded in anti-terrorism war

President Muhammadu Buhari said his administration will work harder to improve on the gains recorded in securing the country from the onslaughts of terrorists and criminals.

He made the pledge on Friday while addressing members of the Tijjaniyya Shura Council at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

President Buhari also told the Council that the government would ensure that Nigerians enjoy a better livelihood by stabilising the economy.

According to him, the government has continued to review its interventions and projections on security and the economy, with the hope of bringing peace and improved economy to all.

In his remarks, Leader of the Tijjaniyya, Sheikh Ibrahim Maihula urged the President to remain focused and steadfast in pursuing the policies he had outlined.

