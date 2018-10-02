Home News Buhari postpones FEC meeting
Image result for Buhari postpones FEC meetingPresident Muhammadu Buhari has postponed the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council scheduled to hold tomorrow, October the 3rd.

His spokesperson, Femi Adesina reveals the decision is as a result of on-going political activities, particularly party primaries, in which some members of the Council are deeply involved in various states of the federation.

The FEC meeting is attended by the president, his vice, and ministers; and is where government policies and major contracts are approved.

It is headed by Buhari himself, while his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, chairs it in the absence of the president.

