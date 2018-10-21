Home Business Buhari to visit Seme border in Lagos on Tuesday
President Muhammadu Buhari and his Republic of Benin counterpart, Patrice Talon will on Tuesday perform the official hand-over of the new Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Border Posts at Seme-Krake and Neope-Akanu in Badagry.

In a statement on Sunday, the Lagos State Government said all necessary arrangements to ensure hitch-free unveiling ceremony had been firmed up, while President Buhari would be accompanied to the venue by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

According to the statement, the President would be received at the Airport by the Governor, while the duo would thereafter proceed to the venue. “Already, all necessary security and logistic arrangements have been firmed up by the State Government in partnership with relevant federal government agencies.

“To this effect, the Lagos State Government is soliciting the usual support and cooperation of residents throughout the visit,” the statement said.

