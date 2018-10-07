Home News Africa Cameroonians go to polls to elect new president
Image result for Cameroonians go to polls to elect new presidentCameroonians are heading to the polls in an election widely expected to extend the 36-year rule of President Paul Biya and confirm his place as one of Africa’s last multi-decade leaders.

Polls opened at 0800 local time in the Cameroon capital, Yaounde today and armed security could be seen stationed outside one school being used as a polling station.

A victory for Biya, who has ruled since 1982, would usher in a seventh term for the 85-year-old and see him stay until at least the age of 92, bucking a tentative trend in Africa where many countries have installed presidential term limits.

Looming over the polls is a secessionist uprising in the Anglophone Northwest and Southwest regions that has cost hundreds of lives and forced thousands to flee either to the French-speaking regions or into neighbouring Nigeria.

