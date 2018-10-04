Home Business CBN injects $210 million into Forex to ensure liquidity
CBN injects $210 million into Forex to ensure liquidity
CBN injects $210 million into Forex to ensure liquidity

CBN injects $210 million into Forex to ensure liquidity

The Central Bank of Nigeria has again injected $210 million into the foreign exchange market.

This according to the CBN’s Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isaac Okorafor will to continue to boost inter-bank foreign exchange market to ensure liquidity and sustain stability in the market.

Figures from the Apex bank shows the authorized dealers in the wholesale segment of the market received the sum of $100 million while the Small and Medium Enterprises segment got $55 million.

Other invisibles such as tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance received the sum of $55 million.

