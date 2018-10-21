Home Business CBN pumps $337m, Chinese Yuan into FOREX market
In another round of intervention, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Friday, injected over 337 million dollars in the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market.

The CBN also intervened to the tune of 53.44 million Chinese Yuan in the Spot and Short tenored forwards of the inter-bank foreign exchange market.

The CBN spokesman, Mr Isaac Okorafor, in a statement in Abuja said that the move was in furtherance of the bank’s commitment to ensuring adequate liquidity and stability in the inter-bank foreign exchange market.

The Bank had on Tuesday injected 210 million dollars in the Inter-Bank foreign exchange market.

Meanwhile, the Naira maintained its steady rate against major currencies around the globe, exchanging for N362 to a dollar in the Bureau De Change segment of the market on Friday.

