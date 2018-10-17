Champion Caster Semenya likely to miss 2019 out door season

World and Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya will likely miss the bulk of 2019 out door season as the battle to stop a rule change affecting female athletes with high testosterone levels continues IAAF intended to bring in the new rules on November 1st but has put that back to March 26th, 2019.

Semenya, and Athletics South Africa (ASA), are challenging the rules at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

The delay means female athletes with high testosterone will not be allowed to run for six months from the date the rule changes come in.

Semenya had previously been asked to undertake gender testing by athletics chiefs, but no results have officially been made public.

