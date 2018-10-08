‘Charges on Khashoggi murder groundless’, Saudi consulate

An official from the Saudi consulate in Istanbul has described as ”offensive and groundless” allegations that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the diplomatic offices.

Khashoggi has been missing since he entered the consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, and Turkish police investigating his disappearance issued a statement saying that 15 Saudis, including several officials, entered the consulate while he was inside.

A delegation of Saudi investigators on Saturday travelled to Istanbul at the request of the Kingdom, in agreement with Turkish authorities.

Turkish officials said Khashoggi never left the consulate, but during an interview Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said he entered and left “after a few minutes or one hour.”

