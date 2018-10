The Nigeria Union of Journalists has elected Chris Iziguso as its new national president at the Triennial Delegates Conference of the NUJ in Abeokuta, Ogun State.Iziguso, who has more than 20 years experience in journalism, defeated the incumbent, Abdulwaheed Odusile.

The results, announced by the Returning Officer, Benson Upah, has it that Isiquzo polled 346 votes, while Odusile had 329 votes.

