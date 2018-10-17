CJN urges bankers to adopt alternatives to dispute resolution

Chief Justice of Nigeria, justice Walter Onnoghen has charged the banking sector to adopt any of the well established alternative dispute resolution processes and use the Court as the last alternative.

He made this charge at the 18th National Seminar on Banking and allied Matters for judges in Abuja.

The 18th National Seminar on Banking and allied Matters for judges is focused on broadening the skills of Judges towards efficient administration of justice and exposing them to global best practices in the banking sector.

This participants says government effort will only be visible when there is an active judicial system which determines the legal rights of stakeholders with Justice and equity properly served.

They believe that the understanding of judges on banking practices and financial laws Will go a long way in ensuring that disputes between banks and their customers are resolved speedily.

Share this: Tweet



